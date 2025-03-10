Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.25 on April 4th

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th.

Marcus & Millichap has a payout ratio of 59.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of MMI opened at $37.37 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.62.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 828 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $31,679.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,793.72. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

