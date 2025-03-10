MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $41.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other MarineMax news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at $355,668.06. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $125,583.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,642.80. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 35,697 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZO opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

