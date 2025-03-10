Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after buying an additional 46,563 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,399,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,162,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $262.75 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.27.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

