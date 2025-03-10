Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Makes New $3.21 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. ServiceNow comprises 2.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $850.54 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,017.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $985.92.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total value of $4,285,197.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,252.20. The trade was a 28.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. This trade represents a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,332.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

