Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Acquires $57,576.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,380. This represents a 4.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $7,529,000. American Trust increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 6,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens increased their target price on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

