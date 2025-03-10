MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $15.36. MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 5,635 shares.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

About MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

