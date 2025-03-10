MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.94, but opened at $19.58. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 7,598 shares traded.
MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 8.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 4.69.
About MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.