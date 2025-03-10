Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Has $20.99 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,304 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $20,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after acquiring an additional 168,170 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.88. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 132.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

