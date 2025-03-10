Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 596.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 531.51.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

