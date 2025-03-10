Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 2,460 SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10,847.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 840,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after buying an additional 832,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,351,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,118,000. Bonfire Financial purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ONEY stock opened at $110.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The firm has a market cap of $818.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.