Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $162.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.36. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.37 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

