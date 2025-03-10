Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Invests $505,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $191.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.79 and a 200-day moving average of $212.63. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $261.72.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

