Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes $1.64 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Booking comprises approximately 1.2% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,120.00 target price (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,673.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4,872.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,662.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.