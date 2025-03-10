Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $553,572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after buying an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after buying an additional 2,675,266 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after buying an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.48 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.268 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 327.55%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

