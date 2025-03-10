Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,749 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 21,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.87 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.69 and a 52 week high of $133.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day moving average of $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

