Metahero Price Down 6.8% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and $129,521.34 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001162 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With “the gateway to the metaverse” as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.