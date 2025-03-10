Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading Up 15.7% – What’s Next?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.17 ($0.02). Approximately 9,066,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,727,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).
Metals One Stock Up 13.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 million and a PE ratio of -8.82.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
