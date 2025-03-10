MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 73,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 48,749 shares.The stock last traded at $11.11 and had previously closed at $10.36.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

About MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

