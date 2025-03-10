MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Down 12% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) was down 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.11 and last traded at $109.40. Approximately 67,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 130,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.35.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 17.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 4.73.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

