Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $104.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

