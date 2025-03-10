Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 237.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,109 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 363,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 246,511 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 945,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,389,000 after purchasing an additional 644,149 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,084,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,210 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

