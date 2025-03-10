Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $194.08 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $130.38 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $208.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

