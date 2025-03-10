Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Woodward makes up about 0.5% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Woodward worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $864,156.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,157. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Woodward Stock Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $176.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.13 and a twelve month high of $201.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

