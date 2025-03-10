Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,294 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after buying an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after buying an additional 1,027,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $119.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

