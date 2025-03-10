Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

