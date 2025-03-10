Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.7 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $274.89 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.54 and its 200 day moving average is $260.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

