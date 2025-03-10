Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Posts Earnings Results

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.
Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance
Shares of MCVT stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Mill City Ventures III has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.56.
Mill City Ventures III Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mill City Ventures III
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Consider With a Possible Recession on the Table
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- AAON Doubles Down: Dividend Raise & Share Buyback Plan
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 4 Stocks Up 20%+ in the Last Month—Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Mill City Ventures III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mill City Ventures III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.