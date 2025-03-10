Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) Posts Earnings Results

Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mill City Ventures III had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Mill City Ventures III Stock Performance

Shares of MCVT stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. Mill City Ventures III has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

