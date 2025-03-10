MINISO Group (MNSO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect MINISO Group to post earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $19.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. MINISO Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNSO. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

