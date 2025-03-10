Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,784 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

