Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Buys 76 Shares

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy purchased 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £149.72 ($193.54).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Peter Duffy purchased 78 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($193.59).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Peter Duffy bought 78 shares of Mony Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($193.59).

Mony Group Stock Performance

MONY stock traded up GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 198.30 ($2.56). The company had a trading volume of 2,712,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,297. Mony Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 179.20 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 246 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 197.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mony Group ( LON:MONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Mony Group had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Mony Group Plc will post 19.1090909 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.75) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Mony Group Company Profile

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

Featured Articles

