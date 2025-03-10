Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

FICO stock opened at $1,835.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,869.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,982.96. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. This represents a 12.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock worth $18,821,383. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

