Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $18.85 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,837,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,547,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $89.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

