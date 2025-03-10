Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Leidos worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in Leidos by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Leidos by 100.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.87.

Leidos Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LDOS opened at $139.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.74. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.22 and a 52-week high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

