Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 71,692 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,457,000 after purchasing an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,574 shares of company stock worth $6,485,189 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $126.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $122.61 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

