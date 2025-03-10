Morton Community Bank Acquires 2,405 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

