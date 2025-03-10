Morton Community Bank Buys 140 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.44.

MMC opened at $235.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.17 and a 1-year high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

