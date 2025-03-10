Morton Community Bank Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morton Community Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 63.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $376.66 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.02. The company has a market capitalization of $374.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

