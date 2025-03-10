Mount Lucas Management LP Acquires 205 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 51,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

