Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,244 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth $52,988,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,863,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

