Mount Lucas Management LP Has $1.79 Million Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP owned 0.22% of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,595,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,620,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $19.43 on Monday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Articles

