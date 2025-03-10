Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

IWD opened at $189.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

