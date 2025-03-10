Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 2,044 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Mount Lucas Management LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $77.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.26. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $69.45 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

