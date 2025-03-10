M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,611 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 542.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:HRB opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. Analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

