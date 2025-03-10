M&T Bank Corp Sells 90 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 3.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 1.6 %

WAT stock opened at $392.34 on Monday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.24 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAT

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.