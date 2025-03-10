M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after buying an additional 116,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,973 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 742,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This represents a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $4,996,646. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 3.3 %

RMD stock opened at $232.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.19 and a 12 month high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.03%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.