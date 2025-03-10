Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTL. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.75 to C$19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.57. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott bought 2,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

