Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $859,740.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,768 shares in the company, valued at $20,600,516.72. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 5,201 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $862,689.87.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,101,319.17.

On Monday, December 9th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,858 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $809,294.22.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 345.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 34.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

