Naviter Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $315.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.30.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

