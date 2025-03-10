NBT Bank N A NY Has $8.21 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 12.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.