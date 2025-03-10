NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69,489 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,771 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $119.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

